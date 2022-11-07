A cool front dashing southeast through the area will trim back the warmth a bit for today. Clouds will be on the increase too.

By Tuesday, a few showers will enter the Ozarks from the west but they will diminish quickly. The best chance for showers Tuesday will be west of Springfield. Temperatures will be trending higher Tuesday afternoon as clouds thin some. We’ll be back in the low 70s for highs with enough sunshine.

Another November warm spell will follow Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the mid-70s. Like last week the warm spell will also come with some wind on both days.

The pattern will flip cold by Friday as a strong front ushers in some of the coldest weather of the fall. No severe weather is anticipated with the front, but we should see some shower activity Thursday night.

Cold weather settles on Friday. Look for it to stick around through the weekend.