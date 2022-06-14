Tuesday marked day number 3 in a row with highs in the 90s and the streak will continue through the weekend. There was one notable difference between Tuesday and Monday, a pullback in humidity levels. This helped make the heat a little more tolerable.

Looking ahead to Wednesday, the pattern won’t change much. Temperatures tonight will once again challenge record low highs across the area. Temperatures will climb quickly again Wednesday morning with afternoon highs in the low to mid-90s. Humidity levels will be low enough so that heat indices will stay below 100°. High cloudiness will stream through the region with winds gusting over 20 mph.

Late Thursday night, storms will break out near I-70. Some of this activity will try to spill south as we slip into Thursday morning, but most areas will stay dry. The night will be warm again with lows in the low to mid-70s.

Clouds will be a bit more widespread Thursday, but this won’t hold back the heat much. Afternoon highs will be back in the low to mid 90s and heat indices will head back into the low 100s thanks to higher humidity levels. Rain chances will remain low, but there will be enough ingredients around for some isolated shower and thunderstorm activity.

A front will backdoor into the area Friday into Saturday morning. This will lead to partly cloudy skies and some isolated shower and thunderstorm activity. Temperatures will remain feverish on Friday, soaring back into the 90s with humidity levels keeping heat indices in the low 100s.

Drier air will filter in from the east Saturday morning. This will help take some of the swelter out of the afternoon heat despite highs back in the low to mid-90s. The lowering of humidity levels will also allow temperatures to drop a little more at night.

Sunday will remain bright and quiet. Temperatures will climb quickly with afternoon highs soaring back into the low to mid-90s.

The hot streak will continue into next week with hot temperatures heading even higher. Tuesday marks the official arrival of summer and it looks like it could be our hottest day of the year so far with mid to upper 90s common.

Rain will remain nearly impossible to come by through Tuesday with a ridge of high pressure stifling any rain chances. A cold front will try to dip into the area later in the week. This will help rain chances perk up a little bit.