HEAVY RAIN ACROSS PARTS OF THE OZARKS SUNDAY NIGHT

We closed out the weekend on a cool and wet note. In fact, heavy rain south of the interstate will pose a flooding risk overnight into the morning. A frontal boundary slowly pushed southeast across the area Sunday delivering cool temperatures and also creating a favorable setup for widespread rain and embedded thunderstorms behind the front. The good news is it’s a setup that doesn’t favor severe thunderstorms, but it does favor rain and some of it will be heavy.

The heavier rain has focused over Southwest Missouri and Northwest Arkansas Sunday evening, but it will expand east across areas south of the interstate overnight. The rain will then taper off from west to east near sunrise.

The heavier totals will fall south of the interstate, especially near and south of the state line where thunderstorms are more likely. A Flood Watch has been posted for areas near and south of the interstate through Monday morning. Expect creek levels to rise in the watch area with some flooding of low-lying areas possible, including low water crossings.





NICE WEATHER RETURNS MONDAY

After the rain exits early in the day Monday, we’ll find clouds gradually thinning out too. Temperatures will be running cooler than past days.





The cool snap will continue into Wednesday morning. No freeze will come with this round of chillier weather, but it may be cold enough to support a bit of patchy frost closer to Central Missouri. Skies will be mainly clear through Wednesday with highs back up around 70° Wednesday afternoon.

ANOTHER STORMY STRETCH TO END THE WEEK

It’s been a cycle of sunshine and wet weather throughout the month and stormier weather will cycle back into the area starting Thursday. As the warmer air moves in it will stir up wetter weather Thursday into Friday. A warm front lifting north into the area Thursday will help trigger scattered showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures may remain a little cool with rain during the day helping slow down the northward progress of the warmer air.

Some additional shower and thunderstorm activity is possible Friday too, but the warm front is expected to make more headway with warmer temperatures moving back in.

Additional showers and thunderstorms are possible late Friday night into Saturday as a storm system moves through the middle of the country.

With the stormier setup, we could find a few stronger storms, and also a risk of heavier rainfall.

Quiet weather will return Sunday with temperatures remaining mild.