The day started off gray, but what a finish. Temperatures were mild Thursday afternoon and humidity levels were low. High cloudiness will continue to thin out this evening with a clear and cool night ahead. Temperatures will slip into the low 50s by sunrise, running about 10° cooler than normal for early June.

Mild weather will stick around throughout the day Friday as we finish the week on a nice note. Skies will remain mostly sunny with temperatures climbing into the upper 70s Friday afternoon. Most importantly, humidity levels will remain low.

In fact, humidity levels will remain low into Saturday. This will open the door to another cool night Friday night. Saturday will remain comfortable too as higher humidity remains just to our west. Clouds will roll in during the day with a chance for showers, mainly west of Hwy. 65 Saturday afternoon. Temperatures will climb into the upper 70s again Saturday afternoon.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will become a bit more likely Saturday night into Sunday as pockets of upper-level storminess move through. Sunday won’t be a washout, and most of the rain may move through early in the day.

More showers and thunderstorms will spill across the area Sunday into Monday. This will become an almost daily occurrence throughout next week. The setup involves a frontal boundary that will continue to wobble north and south across the area next week. Passing upper-level storms will trigger waves of showers and thunderstorms with the timing of the rain likely focusing around the overnight to morning timeframe.

The atmosphere will also be loaded with moisture. This all adds up to a risk of heavy rainfall and flooding next week. It’s possible that some areas could see over 3″ from Sunday to Friday of next week and maybe quite a bit more on a localized basis. In addition to heavy rainfall, there could be some stronger storms at times, but heavy rainfall looks like the main concern.

The pattern looks like it will finally dry out heading into the following weekend. Temperatures and humidity levels look nice too.