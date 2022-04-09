Warm to start, storms to finish

Tomorrow will be the start of a very active weather week. There will be 4 rounds of strong to severe storms. The first Sunday evening into the overnight hours. A slight risk, level2 out of 5, is in effect for Monett, Springfield, Camdenton, Rolla, and Lake Ozark. A marginal risk, level 1 out of 5, is in effect for the rest of the area. The primary threats will be gusty winds and hail, but an isolated tornado can not be ruled out. The day will be gorgeous with sun and clouds. Tomorrow night will be when the storms fire up and push to the east by 1 am storms, will be moving into the metro. Scattered showers will last throughout the day.

More strong to severe storms possible, cooler end to the week

The second risk will be late Monday into Monday night. There is a slight risk in effect for the far southeastern counties and northern Arkansas. Areas south of I-44 are under a marginal risk. Tuesday morning, the region will dry out before the next wave of severe weather will move through. By Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday evening, there will be another round that the SPC has already outlined the region for having the chance for strong to severe storms. On Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, the risk will move to the south and east. Tonight’s temperatures will be dropping into the mid-40s with a few clouds moving overhead. Temperatures will be very warm tomorrow, and it will be a windy day with sustained winds at 20-25 mph. Gusts could exceed 35 mph. It will be a great day to fly a kite! Temperatures will be cooler by the end of next week.