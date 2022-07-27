We snuck in one last day of searing temperatures with afternoon readings in the upper 90s and low 100s over Southern Missouri and Northern Arkansas. Areas to the north remained quite a bit more mild thanks to a cool front and more cloud cover. The front became a focus for scattered storms by late afternoon with many locations south of I-44 picking up some much-needed rainfall.

The afternoon wave of showers and thunderstorms will push across Northern Arkansas this evening. Additional scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible overnight, mainly south of the interstate.

We’re finally dialing back the heat on Thursday with widespread cloud cover and scattered showers and a few thunderstorms possible at times throughout the day. Afternoon temperatures will remain below 90° in most spots.

A cool front will settle south of the area by Friday with another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms expected, mainly near and south of Hwy. 60. Where the rain is widespread, temperatures will struggle to warm through the 70s. Areas to the north will be drier with highs in the 80s.

The cool front will slowly edge back to the north through the weekend. Additional rounds of rain and thunderstorms are expected over the weekend with the focus for rain shifting back to the north with the front. Widespread rain and thunderstorms Saturday will likely keep highs in the 70s across much of the Ozarks.

Another wave of rain and thunderstorms will set up heading into Sunday morning, exiting during the afternoon with some sunshine possible later in the day. This will push temperatures into the 80s.

The waves of rain are welcome, but the setup could lead to some locally heavy rainfall amounts and the possibility of localized flooding or street flooding. The dry conditions going into this weekend will help minimize the risk. Rainfall amounts through the weekend will generally be in the 1 to 3″ range, with locally higher amounts.

Another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms is possible Sunday night into Monday morning exiting off to the east by afternoon. A summer ridge building into the middle of the country will flip the pattern back into a drier and hotter mode. Highs in the upper 90s to near 100° return Tuesday and Wednesday.