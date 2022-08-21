Early morning showers and thunderstorms made for a grumbly start to the day near and south of the state line. The rain quickly faded and the clouds thinned out some. Temperatures ran cooler than Saturday thanks to a cool front that continues to slowly push south into Arkansas.

Drier and milder air will continue to filter into the Ozarks setting the stage for a really nice start to the week.

This is perfect timing for kids that are headed back to school for the new school year. Monday morning will come with comfy cool temperatures and quiet conditions. Kids may want a light jacket early on, but shorts and short sleeve shirts will do for the afternoon. Sunny morning skies will give way to a mix of sun and clouds for the afternoon. Temperatures will be comfortably warm with highs in the mid-80s.







There’s not much weather excitement on the table this week. The pattern looks dry through Thursday with a slow warming trend. Temperatures will tend to run a little below normal each day but will flirt with 90° by Thursday afternoon.

A weak front may dip into the area Friday into Saturday. Moisture piling up along the front may be enough to trigger a few spotty showers on both days. Temperatures will run close to normal.

A trough moving in from the West will settle into the middle of the country by Sunday with moisture moving north from the Gulf to meet it. This should set the stage for a little more cloud cover and a boost in rain chances. Temperatures will remain close to normal.

There continues to be no signal for any extreme heat with temperatures expected to run near or a little below normal into early September.