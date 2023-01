The storm won’t be too impactful, spreading a round of light rain or drizzle across much of the Ozarks. Patchy fog will be likely tonight and Saturday night. Wraparound clouds may linger into Sunday morning before clearing out.

The overall pattern looks pretty quiet into next week with no real sign of any frigid air. A west-to-east storm track across the nation will keep Pacific air flowing across the Lower 48 with cold air locked out.