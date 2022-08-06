Muggy next few days

It will be a hot and muggy weekend on tap, with a slim chance for an afternoon summer storm. The weekend forecast will be a copy and paste one with hot temperatures, humid conditions, and isolated storms.

Heat Advisory in place

Temperatures Sunday will top out in the mid-90s. A head advisory is in effect for the area until Sunday at 9 pm. The combination of temperatures in the 90s and oppressive humidity levels will cause the feels like temperatures to be in the triple digits. Isolated storms and showers will be possible Sunday afternoon. If you are on the water, make sure to have a phone handy just in case of the showers become thunderstorms.

Weather pattern shifts to start the work week

By Monday, things will be changing with a cold front dipping, bringing a chance for scattered showers and storms to kick off the week. Temperatures will be cooler in the middle of the week before increasing back to the 90s.