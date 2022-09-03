Areas east and south of Springfield will see more rain tonight and early into Saturday. Saturday will start out cloudy and foggy, but the clouds and fog will lift. Once the clouds lift, the sun will be out in the afternoon with temperatures in the mid-80s. Sunday, there will be a better chance for scattered showers and storms in the afternoon, thanks to daytime heating. Temperatures Sunday will stay steady in the mid-80s with mostly sunny skies in the afternoon. Isolated showers and storms will be in the forecast for the next seven days.