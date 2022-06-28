The area was greeted with another comfy cool morning, but temperatures were noticeably warmer this afternoon with highs in the mid-80s. Humidity levels are desertlike across the area, a perfect setup for cool mornings and warm afternoons. We won’t find much change in the pattern through Thursday.

For tonight, we can expect starry skies and pleasantly cool morning lows.

Temperatures will climb quickly Wednesday under sunny skies with afternoon highs near 90°.

We remain in “wash and repeat” mode with Thursday featuring similar conditions. The notable difference will be the building afternoon heat with afternoon highs in the low 90s.

Summer humidity will finally surge back into the area by Friday. With the uptick in humidity we’ll find a couple of things. One will be the return of high heat indices as afternoon highs in the mid-90s combine with higher humidity to generate “feels like” temperatures near 100°. The second thing we’ll notice is an uptick in afternoon cloud cover with a few isolated showers and thunderstorms also possible, especially southeast and north.

The holiday weekend will be seasonably hot and humid. There will be several weather ingredients in play that will boost rain chances Saturday and Sunday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms look possible both days, becoming more isolated by the 4th. Most areas should be dry in time for firework festivities Monday evening.

The heat will ratchet up once again by Tuesday with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 90s. Excessive heat will be a running theme for the remainder of next week with 100° highs not out of the question in parts of the Ozarks.