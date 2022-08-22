We kicked off the school year in the Springfield area and many surrounding communities this morning. Weather was nearly ideal and certainly had the feel of early September. A pleasant morning gave way to a comfortably warm afternoon with highs in the low to mid-80s.

This is a pattern we’re locked into with not much change expected into the weekend.

For tonight, we’ll enjoy another quiet, comfortable night with temperatures slipping into the low to mid-60s by morning.

Morning sunshine will give way to a mix of sun and clouds by Tuesday afternoon with highs in the mid-80s.

We’re in a “wash and repeat” mode with temperatures slowly climbing to higher levels through the end of the week. Afternoon temperatures by Thursday will be near 90°, but many locations will stay just below.

Rain chances will remain near zero through Thursday, but will perk up a little Friday and Saturday as a frontal boundary dips into the area. Moisture piling up near the front may support a couple of isolated afternoon showers both days.

Rain chances will perk up more Sunday into Monday as the atmosphere gets primed for rain with a combination of Gulf moisture moving in and a pocket of unsettled weather moving in compliments of a trough moving into the middle of the country.

Rain will be more likely early next week with afternoon highs looking a little lower.