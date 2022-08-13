Heat continues for two more days

The Ozarks have two more days of hot weather, but a front will bring cooler temperatures and unsettled weather by Monday night through Wednesday. It will be a perfect weekend to be on the lake, at the pool, or the river. Make sure to drink plenty of water in the hot weather. Sunday, there will be a few more clouds to kick off the day, especially near Lake Ozark, Salem, Mountain Grove, and West Plains, but the clouds will be thinning out as the day goes on, with mostly sunny skies in the afternoon. By Sunday, temperatures will be creeping closer to the triple-digits.

Rain and cooler weather ahead

The ridge will break down early next week as a cold front sweeps through, bringing rain and storms to the region. The rain will start late on Monday and will become more widespread by Tuesday evening. The front finally exits the area Wednesday afternoon, so some areas may still be dodging showers on their commute Wednesday morning. Most areas will see 1 to 2 inches of rainfall while heavier amounts of 3+ are possible. This front is also bringing well below average temperatures in the low to mid-80s for most of next week. Things will start to dry out by the end of next week, with mild temperatures continuing.