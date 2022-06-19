Cooler nights ahead

Another hot day, which is the 8-day, in the heat wave across the Ozarks. Unfortunately, it looks like the heat will be even more intense next week. The cold front has moved through the region, bringing less humid air, but temperatures will still be in the upper 80s and low 90s. Temperatures tonight will be bottoming out in the upper 50s to the mid-60s, feeling amazing compared to the overnight lows of mid-70s!

Heat waves continues

Afternoon highs will stay steady in the low 90s before ramping up to the mid-90s by Tuesday! Make sure to drink plenty of water and take time out of the sun. Today temperatures will be in the upper 80s or low 90s with less humidity which helps the heat index not be as hot! The humidity level will slowly creep back up into the humid and uncomfortable category next week. Tuesday is the first day of summer and boy, will it be a hot day as temperatures increase into the mid-90s! The steamy temperatures will stick around for at least the next 7 days.