Some showers and storms moving through Kansas and could spill into the Ozarks early this morning. This morning, areas west of Springfield could see a few isolated rain showers. More showers and storms will fire up later this afternoon and push south and east. Severe weather is not expected, but some stronger storms could have gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall, just like Friday afternoon. Temperatures will be slightly cooler in the upper 80s for most, with a few 90 degrees sprinkled in. A better chance for showers and storms are in the forecast for Monday into Tuesday as a front passes through. Temperatures won’t be affected much by the front for daytime highs, but overnight lows will be much cooler next week.
Weather
Springfield Mo75°F Clear Feels like 75°
- Wind
- 10 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 79%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
71°F Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 9 mph SSE
- Precip
- 15%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- New Moon
Branson77°F Clear Feels like 77°
- Wind
- 4 mph SE
- Humidity
- 78%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
72°F Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
- Wind
- 5 mph SSE
- Precip
- 57%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- New Moon
Harrison74°F Clear Feels like 74°
- Wind
- 2 mph SE
- Humidity
- 79%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
71°F Some clouds. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 4 mph SSE
- Precip
- 5%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- New Moon
Rolla75°F Clear Feels like 75°
- Wind
- 7 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 81%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
71°F Some clouds. Low 71F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 7 mph S
- Precip
- 2%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- New Moon
West Plains72°F Clear Feels like 72°
- Wind
- 4 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 93%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
70°F Partly cloudy skies. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 4 mph SSE
- Precip
- 3%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- New Moon
Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day
7 Day Forecast
- Humidity