Saturday started foggy and cloudy, but the skies became sunny and bright by the afternoon! This will be the theme for the next several days. Temperatures barely made it to the 80s for most of the Ozarks today. Springfield topped out at 82 degrees.

Becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon

Sunday will be cloudy, with mostly sunny skies by lunchtime. Some areas could start out with patchy fog in the morning so allow a few extra minutes of your drive time. By afternoon there will be isolated showers and storms possible especially near I-49. These will be very pulsy in nature, meaning they will pulse up and fizzle out very quickly. So Sunday will not be a washout of a day! Temperatures Sunday night will bottom out in the mid-60s, perfect for grilling and having a little fire. Monday, there will be a better chance for scattered showers and storms, but it will not be a washout of a day. Temperatures will be mild and near average every day.