A wave of heavy rain blanketed areas north and east of Springfield late last night into Tuesday. A second wave of heavy rain is expected to set up further southwest tonight.

A broken line of showers and thunderstorms stretched from Lamar, MO, southeast to Salem, AR, early Tuesday evening. Rain and thunderstorms will fill in across this same area by late evening, gradually shifting south and southeast into Wednesday morning. There will be a sharp cutoff to the rain with little to no rain north of a Stockton, MO, to Eminence, MO, line. Further south the rain will be heavy at times with many locations picking up 1 to 2″. Higher totals in excess of 3″ are possible. This will lead to a risk of localized flooding and street flooding.





The rain will taper off Wednesday morning with only a slight chance for a shower into the afternoon. Clouds will be slow to thin out, but some sunshine will likely develop later in the day. Afternoon highs will range from the low 80s north to mid-70s south. Keep in mind that the average high for mid-August is 90°.

Mild August weather will be the running theme through the upcoming weekend. We’ll enjoy a beautiful Thursday with comfy cool morning lows and pleasantly warm afternoon highs. Friday looks just a little warmer with both days featuring dry conditions.

Rain enters the picture again this weekend as a storm pivots by to the north. A few showers are possible Saturday, but Sunday may offer the best chance for widespread rainfall. Unsettled weather will likely linger into early next week. Rain is possible both Monday and Tuesday with the highest chances over Southern Missouri into Arkansas. Our August mild spell will continue into next week.