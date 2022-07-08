Friday’s weather featured spotty areas of shower and thunderstorm activity and one final day of blistering heat. Friday’s high was 99°, tying the record high of 99° set in 2012. The afternoon heat came with more humidity too as moisture pooled up behind a cool front dropping south across the area. This led to some of the highest “feels like” temperatures of the week in Springfield with heat indices that topped out a little under 110°.

The front will continue south this evening generating a few spotty showers and thunderstorms, mainly south of the interstate and east of Hwy. 65.

We’ll start the weekend on a cloudier note with widespread cloudiness during the morning gradually thinning out during the afternoon. Temperatures will be the big story with afternoon highs 10 to 15° cooler than what’s been experienced all week.

Saturday night is shaping up to be the nicest in a week as temperatures slip into the 60s under starry skies.

The drier air moving in will make for a pleasant start to Sunday. A dry heat will develop during the afternoon as sunshine pushes afternoon temperatures into the low 90s.

The heat will continue to surge into Monday, but it won’t be all that humid. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 90s across the area.

The quick return to scorching summer sun will give way to more clouds and some spotty showers on Tuesday as another weak cool front drops through the area.

Drier air moving in behind the front will make the overnights comfortable, but the afternoons will be hot with the heat building again by the end of the week. This also looks like a very dry pattern with next to no hope for rain as the drought worsens. The overall look of the pattern through the remainder of the month doesn’t look promising for much rain either.