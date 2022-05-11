There’s been no hiding from the warm and humid conditions the past few days. We’ve been chasing records in the afternoon and the morning. A slew of new record high lows was set Tuesday with several spots on track to do the same today. We also saw a few record highs fall, one in Vichy and the other in West Plains. Springfield recorded its hottest temperature so far this year this afternoon but fell just shy of the record high of 90°.

MORE RECORD WARMTH

The pattern will offer up at least one more hot day with more records likely falling.

For tonight, we’ll find steamy and starry conditions. Winds will be light overnight and this coupled with the clear skies will allow temperatures to fall into the 60s across most of the Ozarks. Morning lows will likely be just cool enough to avoid setting record-high low temperatures. But, the afternoon looks ripe for record highs. Sunshine will push temperatures quickly through the 70s and 80s with most spots near 90° when temperatures peak during the afternoon. This will threaten if not set record highs across the Ozarks.

STORMS RETURN FRIDAY

The pattern will shift on Friday. The upper-level ridge will weaken with a few upper-level storms moving through. The storms will tap into very warm and humid conditions triggering clusters of showers and thunderstorms Friday into Friday night. A few of these storms could become severe. The storms will tend to be more of a “pulse” variety, strengthening very quickly before quickly collapsing. Hail and locally damaging wind gusts are possible with the strongest storms. The storms will also produce locally heavy rainfall and localized flooding.

WEEKEND WEATHER

The storms will wash out some of the humidity by Saturday with a cooler day expected across the Ozarks. Morning clouds will give way to at least partly sunny skies with temperatures climbing into the low to mid 80s during the afternoon. Rain chances won’t be zero, but most locations will stay dry.

Quiet weather won’t last long with a cold front bringing a round of scattered showers and thunderstorms Sunday into Sunday evening. The highest chances for wet weather will be along and south of Hwy. 60 Sunday afternoon into Sunday evening. Hail and locally damaging winds look possible with a few of these storms.

UNSETTLED INTO NEXT WEEK, TRENDING HOTTER

We’ll get another break from stormy weather Monday, but it will be brief with another round of scattered storms Tuesday. Temperatures Sunday into early next week will be more in line with average for this time of the year.

A frontal boundary will try to lift north of the area Wednesday ushering in hotter and more humid weather. A few storms may still be possible, especially near Central Missouri. By Thursday, the area will be back in the summer swelter with mostly dry weather expected. Stormier weather will likely work back into the area as we push into the following weekend.