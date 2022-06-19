It was a gorgeous Father’s Day with dew points much lower compared to the past few days. It was a cool morning with temperatures in the mid-60s or low 70s with clear skies. Throughout the day, temperatures warmed up to the upper 80s or low 90s with sunny skies, adding another day to the heat wave we have been experiencing, making it a 10-day stretch.

Another hot week ahead

Unfortunately, temperatures will be even warmer heading into Tuesday, with a few locations hitting close to the triple digits! Sunny skies are in store for the next few days as the ridge builds over the region. Tuesday is the first day of summer at 4:14AM, and boy, will it be hot! By Wednesday, a front will move in, bringing a slight chance for showers and storms. By Thursday night, things will dry back up with a hot weekend in the forecast.