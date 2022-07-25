Hot, dry weather has been a running theme for weeks. The heat wave flexed its muscles even more over the past week with triple-digit highs nearly every day along with bone-dry conditions. The pattern will undergo a significant shift this week, giving the area a break, if only for a short time.

We kicked off the day with noticeably cloudier weather thanks to widespread rain and thunderstorms early this morning north of Hwy. 54. The clouds thinned by afternoon with a frontal boundary acting as a dividing line between 80s to the north and 90s and low 100s to the south. Springfield peaked at 97°, hot yes, but the first day not to touch 100° since last Monday.

Heading into the evening, it looks like a warm and quiet night ahead. A few isolated showers and thunderstorms will remain possible into the evening, mainly near and east of Hwy. 63. Another round of rain and thunderstorms will fire near I-70 late tonight. Some of this shower activity may build south across Central Missouri through sunrise Tuesday, but it doesn’t look like a repeat of the rain that we found Monday morning in those same areas.

The frontal boundary will lift a bit further north Tuesday with mostly sunny skies across most of Southern Missouri and Northern Arkansas where temperatures will climb into the low 100s. A few record highs may fall with Tuesday’s round of intense heat. “Feels like” temperatures will likely hit 105° and this has prompted a Heat Advisory for most of the area.

Rain chances will remain higher closer to Central Missouri through Wednesday, but more of the area will likely see spotty showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will remain hot.

A stronger cool front will push through the area Thursday into Friday. This will bring a widespread round of scattered showers and thunderstorms along with cloudier skies and cooler temperatures.

The front will remain stalled just south of Missouri into the weekend before lifting back through Sunday into Monday. This will keep skies cloudier and temperatures cooler through the weekend. The focus for rounds of showers and thunderstorms will shift further south Friday into Saturday, mainly across Southwest Missouri and Northern Arkansas. Rain and thunderstorms will become more likely areawide by Sunday as the front begins to lift back to the north.

Afternoon highs will stay below normal through the last days of the month with some of the coolest weather since late June expected.

The pattern will shift back into a hotter mode early next week as the summer ridge begins to expand back into the middle of the country. The transition to heat will also come with falling rain chances Monday into Tuesday. Highs in the upper 90s and low 100s won’t be far behind.