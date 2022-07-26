Another day of blistering heat scorched Southern Missouri and Northern Arkansas. Springfield hit 104°, a record high, and also the hottest temperature recorded since August 4, 2012. Record highs were set in Joplin and West Plains too.

Cloud cover and leftover showers kept temperatures a lot more mild with highs north of Hwy. 54 in the 70s and 80s.

Another band of rain and thunderstorms will set up across Central Missouri between Hwy. 54 and I-70. Rainfall isn’t expected to be anything like the historic rainfall that hit the St. Louis area early this morning, but a stripe of a few inches of rain is possible from the K.C. area east to St. Louis.

The band of thunderstorms will likely send a wave of scattered showers south with spotty showers possible early in the day Wednesday near Hwy. 60. Lingering clouds will make for a mild start to the day, but clouds should thin out heading into the afternoon with temperatures climbing back into the 90s to near 100°. A few spotty showers and thunderstorms may try to fire back up in the late afternoon heat.

The transition to milder weather will continue through Thursday with mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers and thunderstorms expected across the Ozarks as a cool front continues to slowly push south. Highs Thursday will struggle to get to 90° in many areas that experienced triple-digit heat Tuesday.

Milder weather will settle in through the upcoming weekend. The setup will feature a stalled front with waves or rain and thunderstorms expected near the front on a daily basis through at least Sunday. The timing for rain will tend to favor the overnight and morning hours.

Overall the pattern is one we need with a worsening drought. But, flooding is a concern with locally heavy rainfall possible with each round of rain and thunder that hits the area. A general 1 to 3″ of rain is forecast by much of the model guidance over the next week. Some areas could see a few inches of rainfall in any of these bands of rain that set up each day with locally excessive amounts that could generate flash flooding.

Temperatures will be markedly cooler with afternoon readings struggling to get to 80° in some areas through the weekend.

The pattern will shift back into a drier and hotter mode by Tuesday as the summer ridge builds back across the middle of the country. Upper 90s and low 100s look possible throughout the remainder of next week.