Fall air reinforcements moved in Wednesday. After a high Tuesday of 81° in Springfield, highs were in the mid-70s Wednesday. The milder air moving in will also set the stage for our chilliest morning lows yet.

For tonight, clear skies and light winds will allow temperatures to bottom out in the low to mid-40s. For many, this will be the chilliest morning since late April, and there will be a few typically colder locations that will dip into the upper 30s.

A sunny and mild day will follow on Thursday with highs in the low to mid-70s.

We’ll end the week and the month of September on a dry and mild note, and there won’t be much change into the upcoming weekend. Temperatures will slowly climb a little higher but will continue to maintain that fall feel. This looks like a perfect weekend to get outdoors and should be ideal camping weather.

The region will remain locked in a pattern that will favor sunshine and comfortable temperatures. High pressure to the north and the remnants of “Ian” to the east will keep winds generally out of the east to northeast. This will keep a pipeline of mild, dry air flowing into the Ozarks.

The pattern will start to break down by the middle of next week. A weak storm will move into the middle of the country, increasing cloud cover and leading to a chance for spotty showers.