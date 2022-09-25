Saturday was another day of 90 degrees with summer-like conditions for the Ozarks. Joplin hit a new record high today at 94 degrees, with the previous record at 90 degrees in 2017. Tropical Storm Ian is still churning to the north with the estimated path up near Flordia next week. If you know anyone that may be going down for a beach vacation next week, you should warn them. Thanks to a cold front that swept through last night, temperatures will be back to fall today! The next seven days look picture perfect for all, with highs in the 70s and lows in the 40s. Today and Monday, winds, dry conditions, and low humidity will lead to elevated fire risks across the Ozarks.