Temperatures topped out the hottest we have seen for the month of September in Springfield, with a high of 87 degrees. Unfortunately, temperatures will continue to heat up today, with highs in the 90s! Today also starts the stretch of flirting with daily high records. If you are going to be outside, make sure to take time out of the sun and drink plenty of water. Monday temperatures continue to crank up in the mid-90s. The ridge bringing all the heat will build into the middle of next weekend before deflating by Thursday as a cold front brings more seasonable air to the Ozarks.
