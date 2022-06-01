We kicked off the month of June in a wet fashion. Showers and thunderstorms swept into the area after midnight last night with heavy rain and the risk of isolated severe weather. No severe weather was reported, but we did receive some heavy rainfall with some localized flooding. Clouds thinned later in the morning ahead of another batch of scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

A threat for a few stronger storms will linger south of the interstate and east of Hwy. 65 through early evening. Spotty showers will remain possible the remainder of the night across the Ozarks, tapering off from northwest to southeast by sunrise.

NICER WEATHER MOVES IN THURSDAY

Drier air moving in behind the front will lead to a cooler morning with morning lows near 60°. The day will start cloudy too, but sunshine will win out as clouds thin by the afternoon hours. We’ll end the day in fine fashion with sunshine, low humidity, and temperatures in the 70s.

The drier air and clear skies will make for a chilly start to Friday as readings dip into the low 50s. Abundant sunshine will push temperatures into the mid to upper 70s Friday afternoon with humidity levels remaining at comfortable levels.

WET WEATHER RETURNS THIS WEEKEND

The pattern will shift back into a stormy mode over the weekend. Humidity levels will be on the way back up by Saturday afternoon. Temperatures will be warm, but mostly cloudy skies should keep most highs below 80°. A few showers and thunderstorms may begin spilling into Western Missouri and Northwest Arkansas Saturday afternoon.

Rain chances will ratchet up Saturday night into Sunday. Rain chances will likely be highest Sunday morning before fading during the afternoon as storms move out of the area. We’ll finish the day with warm and humid conditions with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

STORMY PATTERN NEXT WEEK

Sunday’s round of storms will mark the beginning of a stormy stretch of weather that will last deep into next week. The setup will be a front that will remain stalled in the region, wobbling back and forth. Moisture will be abundant near the front with a train of upper-level storms triggering waves of thunderstorms. The result will be a near daily risk of storms that may tend to focus around the overnight into the morning timeframe. Stronger storms are possible, but the pattern really suggests more of a flooding threat. Daily waves of thunderstorms may result in some areas picking up several inches of rainfall next week.