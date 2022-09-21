Summer’s last big hurrah closed with a round of record highs being set. Springfield hit 95°, topping the old record of 93° set in 2017. Joplin blew away the old record of 95 set in 1956 with a high today of 99°.

Fall weather will follow today’s round of summer heat with the passage of a cold front tonight.

The cold front triggered scattered showers and thunderstorms near Hwy. 54 by late afternoon. This broken area of shower activity will fade as it drops south this evening with most areas south of Hwy. 60 remaining dry.

Another area of rain will develop overnight near Central Missouri behind the front. This area of wet weather will drop south through Thursday morning, fading as it tries to slip south of the state line. The bigger story Thursday will be the huge shift in temperatures. Highs Thursday afternoon will be 20 to 30° cooler with 60s common north of Hwy. 60.

Clouds will thin out Friday night with temperatures slipping into the 50s.

Warmer air will work back into Southwest Missouri and Northwest Arkansas where highs in the low to mid 80s are possible. Areas closer to Central Missouri will have cloudier skies and a chance for showers. Temperatures will be a lot milder too with highs in the 60s and 70s.

A slight chance for showers will drop south Friday night, but most areas will remain dry.

Sunshine and breezy southwest winds on Saturday will send afternoon temperatures well into the 80s.

Another fall front will sweep through Saturday night. This will mark the beginning of an extended stretch of quiet, fall weather. Cool mornings and mild afternoons with plenty of sunshine can be expected well into next week.