Sunday’s shot of early fall weather provided the area with our chilliest morning yet as we push deeper into the fall season. Morning lows dipped into the upper 40s in many areas. Springfield hit 49°, the coolest morning low since May 23rd.

Abundant sunshine and light west winds pushed temperatures into the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Temperatures will slowly march higher the rest of the week as warmer air builds in thanks to a pattern shift across the nation.

For tonight, we’ll enjoy another clear and quiet night with temperatures sliding into the mid-50s for lows.

Sunny skies Tuesday will come with light west winds and afternoon highs in the mid-80s.

A late summer feel will develop as afternoon highs climb into the mid to upper 80s the remainder of the week. The overnight lows will climb too but will remain comfortable with humidity levels remaining low.

Temperatures will be running 5 to 10° above normal late in the weekend into Monday and Tuesday of next week with lows in the upper 60s and highs around 90°. It’s not unusual to have a bout of September heat, and it looks like it will be short-lived with a cold front expected to move through the area around the middle of next week.

The front will also offer up our next chance for some rain.