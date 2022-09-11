Our first true blast of fall air swept into the area Sunday in the wake of an overnight cold front. Rain came with the front, but mainly north of Hwy. 60. Clouds and cool temperatures Sunday morning gave way to sunshine and mild afternoon highs in the 70s. And the stage is set for our chilliest morning since late May.

For tonight, we’ll find starry skies and light winds. Temperatures will dip into the upper 40s and low 50s.

Jacket weather early in the day will give way to a sunny and mild afternoon with highs near 80°.







The pattern will remain very quiet this week. The storm that delivered the shot of fall air will slip east with a trough gradually developing in the Western U.S. This will force warmer air back into the middle of the country with temperatures gradually climbing throughout the week.

The overnights will get warmer but remain comfy thanks to low humidity. The afternoon will take on a late summer feel with highs in the upper 80s heading into the upcoming weekend. The good news is that it will be a dry heat. There’s no sign of rain in the pattern through the weekend.

