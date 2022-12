A narrow band of rain showers will move through the region, which will be associated with the front and won’t last long.

There will be plenty of Christmas festivities going on this weekend. If you plan on heading out Saturday night, bundle up! It will be a chilly, but dry, night.

A pattern change is expected for next week. It is looking to be soggy. While we are still quite a few days out, it is likely this will be a widespread rain event with over 1″ possible for the week.