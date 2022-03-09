Sunshine and light winds made for a nice Wednesday, despite the chilly temperatures. So far this is the warmest day of the workweek with another round of cold and snow expected to close out the week.

For tonight, we’ll find mostly clear to partly cloudy skies with temperatures settling a little below freezing.

STILL CHILLY ON THURSDAY

Another cool day is expected Thursday and skies will be a bit cloudier with partly sunny skies. There will be a range in temperatures with highs in the 30s north of Hwy. 54 where there will also be some light snow at times. Temperatures look just a little too warm during the day for much in the way of accumulation, but that will change Thursday night. South of the interstate skies look brighter with highs well into the 50s.

FRIDAY SNOWSTORM

A late-season round of snowfall will drop southeast across the Ozarks Thursday night into Friday. The band of snow will be oriented along and north of the interstate by sunrise Friday, dropping southeast throughout the day. Snow in the Springfield area will continue throughout the morning before tapering off to flurries during the afternoon Friday. The band of snow will exit off to the southeast of the Ozarks Friday evening.

I do expect road impacts with snow-covered roads likely by sunrise along and north of the interstate Friday morning. Roads will worsen throughout the morning further south but may remain mostly wet or slushy closer to the state line heading into the afternoon. In Springfield, roads will be snow-covered for drivers throughout the morning, becoming more slushy during the afternoon as the snow tapers off and temperatures climb closer to freezing.

Accumulating snow is expected across the Ozarks with higher amounts closer to West Central Missouri where totals may exceed 4″. Lighter amounts closer to an inch are expected in North Central Arkansas. In Springfield, roughly 3″ of snow is forecast.

Early evening flurries Friday night will give way to clearing skies and a very cold morning Saturday. The fresh snow cover and clear skies will allow temperatures to tumble into the upper single digits and teens. Roads will remain tricky to navigate throughout the night Friday into Saturday morning.

WEEKEND STARTS COLD, ENDS WARMER

The late chilly will continue through Saturday despite sunny skies with afternoon temperatures climbing into the 30s.

We’ll switch back into a mild mode Sunday as southwest winds blow in warmer air. Sunny skies will push afternoon temperatures close to 60°.

The next storm system to move through the area will bring clouds and a chance for some afternoon and evening rain showers Monday. Temperatures will climb into the upper 50s and low 60s.

Cold weather won’t follow this storm with the overall flow more out of the Pacific. This opens the doors to highs in the 60s with sunny skies Tuesday. Wednesday looks even warmer with highs back in the 70s. The warm mode should continue through Thursday with another storm slated to move through Friday, possibly with some thunderstorm activity.