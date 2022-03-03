Today marked the third straight day in Springfield to top 70°. That’s the longest stretch of warmth our area has seen since October, and certainly a sign that we’re moving toward the warmer days of spring. The warm spell still has a few days in the gas tank, but it won’t last past the weekend.

Today there was a wide range in temperatures thanks to a cold front that was draped across Southwest Missouri and North Central Arkansas. Highs Thursday afternoon ranged from near 60° in Rolla, to 80° in Harrison, AR.

WARM TO FINISH THE WEEK

The front won’t move much overnight but will lift back to the north Friday. A chilly morning will give way to another mild day. Partly sunny skies will temper how warm we can get, but most of the area will at least make it to 70°.

Breezy winds out of the south Friday will pick up on Saturday as a storm winds up in the middle of the country. Wind gusts will top 30 mph and may approach 40 mph. Skies will be cloudier too, but the risk of showers will hold off until late in the day. Temperatures will remain mild and stay mild into Saturday night as a cold front approaches from the northwest.

WINDY AND MILD SATURDAY

A quick round of widely scattered showers late in the day Saturday will be followed by another round of showers and isolated thunderstorms later in the night as the cold front pushes southeast through the area.





The cold front will stall somewhere near the state line by Sunday morning with chillier air building in behind the front. This will lead to a range in temperatures Sunday with highs in the 50s north to 70s south of the state line. This contrast in temperatures will also help fuel the next storm heading into Sunday night.

HEAVY RAIN AND STORMS LATE IN THE WEEKEND

Much of the day Sunday looks mostly cloudy with showers confined to areas near and south of the state line. As the next storm system approaches late in the day, rain and thunderstorms will break out across the area.

Heavy rain will develop Sunday night, especially south of the interstate where a general 1 to 3″ of rainfall is expected. This could lead to a flooding risk.

There’s also a chance for a few strong to severe storms near and south of the stalled front. The overall risk is still very uncertain and depends on where the front is and how much instability can develop. At this stage, the area where a few severe storms are possible is generally near and south of a Eureka Springs, AR, to Eminence, MO, line. It’s possible that this risk area winds up setting up further south.





WINTER RETURNS MONDAY

Rain will linger into Monday morning, but the mild pattern will not. Monday is shaping up to be a cold and grey day with showers tapering off to some drizzle. Some wet snow or snow flurries are also possible later in the day near and north of the interstate, especially closer to Central Missouri. Temperatures will likely remain stuck in the 30s all day with wind chills in the 20s.

Sunshine returns on Tuesday with another warming trend getting underway. We’ll likely be enjoying highs in the 60s again by Thursday. This warmup will be brief though with a shot of late-season cold expected to wrap up next week. There could even be some winter weather with this cold shot.