A wave of rain and thunderstorms that set in Monday afternoon spilled over into Tuesday morning. The rain was heaviest over Southwest Missouri, an area that has been missed by recent waves of rainfall. 24-hour rainfall totals were in the 2 to 4″ range across much of Southwest Missouri. Springfield officially picked up 0.78″ at the airport. Amounts were quite a bit heavier across town with totals generally between 1 and 2″. This is a great trend that the area is in after a brutally hot and dry stretch of weather earlier in the summer. Much of the Ozarks has picked up several inches of rainfall in the past 2 weeks after going the first month and a half of summer with only a few inches.

The current wet pattern was triggered by a slow-moving cool front that currently stretches along I-44. The front will drop south slowly tonight into Wednesday into Northern Arkansas. A few isolated showers will remain possible near and south of the interstate tonight, shifting south into Arkansas on Wednesday.

Wednesday will start with some cloud cover and patchy areas of dense fog. The clouds will give way to mostly sunny skies with temperatures warming into the upper 80s during the afternoon. We will also notice a drop in humidity Wednesday afternoon.

The drier air will not only keep rain out of the picture but also open the door to pleasant morning lows in the mid-60s Thursday and Friday. Afternoon highs will remain close to seasonable levels.

A summer ridge will build back into the region over the weekend. This will bring scorching heat back to the area with temperatures climbing through the weekend into Monday. The ridge will also minimize any risk of rain through Sunday. Isolated showers will return to the area Monday.

Rain will become more likely Monday night into Tuesday as the next cool front dips into the area. The wetter pattern will come with milder temperatures. Drier weather will develop later next and it looks like it will come with an extended stretch of mild summer weather.