Clear skies and mild temperatures tonight

Temperatures were hotter today than they have been all week. Springfield topped out at 97 degrees making today day 27 of hitting in the 90s since June 1. Don’t forget to look up tonight at the comet temperatures will be mild and clear skies all around the Ozarks will make for pleasant viewing.

Hot to kick off the weekend

Friday temperatures will be hot again with a few more clouds in the area. There could be a spot shower or two, but most areas will stay dry. Saturday will be a reflection of Friday with temperatures in the mid to upper 90s and a spot shower or two possible.

Scattered showers and storms Sunday

The one question everyone has is, will it cool down, and when will it rain. The best and only chance will be Sunday as a cold front sweep through the region. The best chance for showers and storms will be East of Springfield, and chances decrease as you head west. Sunday will not be a wash-out of a day, so if you have outdoor plans no need to cancel just modify them. The north and east will receive around 0.75 to 0.50 inches of rainfall, while Springfield is looking at 0.50-0.25. However, regions that have thunderstorms could exceed these numbers.

Drought conditions worsen

It is dry as a bone across the Ozarks. The last time Springfield received a decent amount of rainfall was June 6 at 0.69 inches. Since June 1, Springfield has seen a deficit of a little over 4 inches of rainfall, resulting in most of the area being under a moderate drought. West Plains has seen over 5 inches of a deficit of rainfall, resulting in a severe drought. Unfortunately, things do not look to get better anytime soon, with only a medium chance for some showers Sunday before drying out again.

Blazing next week as temperatures could exceed 100

Temperatures Sunday will feel the effects of the showers and storms by reaching in the mid-80s to mid-90s. Next week the temperature cranks up again with highs in the mid to upper 90s most days.