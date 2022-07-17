We started the day with some hope of rain, and we did manage a few showers. But, most of the rain today fell with afternoon storms south of the interstate. Those storms produced pockets of heavy rain along with gusty winds and a few reports of wind damage.

The storms developed ahead of a “cool front” sweeping through the Ozarks this evening. The front will knock back the heat and humidity Monday.





The reprieve will be brief with hot air surging east into the area ahead of another weak cool front dropping into the area Wednesday. Widespread highs in the upper 90s and low 100s will come with sunny skies Tuesday. Temperatures look similar Wednesday, but there could be more cloud cover.

The heat will build again heading into the weekend as a summer ridge builds east across the middle of the country. The summer ridge will pump up the heat and stifle any chance for rain with rain chances remaining near zero through the upcoming weekend. Afternoon highs will climb from the upper 90s Thursday into the low 100s Friday through the weekend.





The week ahead is shaping up to be the hottest of the summer so far. Locations like Springfield, which have failed to hit 100° this summer, should hit the triple-digit mark this week. The pattern will also lead to a worsening drought with no hope of turning things around into early August.