More clouds fill the skies this afternoon

The Ozarks are starting Tuesday off with some patchy fog. As you head out the door today, you may want to grab a jacket as temperatures are crisp in the mid-60s. Into the afternoon, clouds will build into the skies, and temperatures will remain steady in the 80s for most areas.

Chance for showers return next week

The chance of showers is slim for the rest of the week but will increase as we head into the back half of the weekend. The dew points will be increasing this afternoon and level out in the muggy category for the rest of the week before spiking into the weekend.

Cool mornings, warm afternoon

This weekend the pattern will be changing with the chance for showers and storms returning to the forecast. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s for the next 7 days, with overnight lows in the 60s. The mornings will be cool and refreshing while the afternoons will be warm and nice.