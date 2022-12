There will be plenty of Christmas festivities going on this weekend. If you plan on heading out today, bundle up! It will be a chilly, but mostly dry. There is a small chance for a few showers along and south of the Missouri/ Arkansas border.

A pattern change is expected for next week. It is looking to be soggy. While we are still quite a few days out, it is likely this will be a widespread rain event with over 1″ possible for the week.