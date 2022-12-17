Today the winds will shift to the south bringing warmer temperatures to the Ozarks. Enjoy the warmer temperatures because A LOT of cold air will be filtering into the Ozarks by the end of the week. A small disturbance will bring a chance for wintry precipitation tonight into Monday with the best chance west of highway 65. Some areas could even see a dusting of snow on the ground!

I want to continue to warn you about the frigid temperatures we will be seeing late next week. It’s possible we could drop below zero in parts of the Ozarks. The feels like temperatures could be as low as 20 below! Another chance for snow is looking possible Wednesday night into Thursday. Make sure to prepare now if you are traveling with a winter travel kit including extra blankets!