I’ve got some good news, and I’ve got some bad news in this forecast. Let’s start with the good; we will see the sun again today!

The area of low pressure sitting nearly stationary to our north is still having an impact on our weather. Winds will be gusty from the west, thanks to that low.

We are still watching the chance for a little wintry weather on Monday. Monday is one day when temperatures will be above freezing, so a wintry mix is looking most likely.

I want to continue to warn you about the frigid temperatures we will be seeing late next week. It’s possible we could drop below zero in parts of the Ozarks. The feels like temperatures could be as low as 20 below!