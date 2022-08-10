The cool front that triggered waves of showers and thunderstorms the past few days pushed south of the area Wednesday. This opened the door to drier weather and lower humidity. This in turn will open the door to the coolest night in weeks across most of the Ozarks.

Humidity levels will remain a little higher south of the state line where some cloud cover and isolated showers will remain possible. Further north, a starry and quiet night can be expected.

Pleasant morning temperatures will warm through the 70s and into the 80s during the day with skies remaining sunny. It looks like many spots will remain below 90° for the third day in a row.

Hot weather will gradually build through the weekend as a summer ridge builds east into the middle of the country. Temperatures Friday will warm into the low 90s with mid to upper 90s Sunday into Monday. Rain chances will remain very low through the weekend too.

The pattern will shift gears again early next week as the summer ridge retreats back into the Southwest. A broad area of milder weather will develop across the Eastern U.S. with a cool front and wetter weather leading the way during the first half of next week. An extended stretch of milder weather will follow, likely lasting into the following weekend.