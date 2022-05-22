We finished the weekend on a dry note, but the clouds refused to yield. Temperatures remained cool too with afternoon highs only in the upper 50s and low 60s. At this point in May average highs are in the upper 70s. The cool snap will continue for most of the week before we switch back into a warm mode.

For tonight, we’ll find clearing skies with chilly temperatures. It looks like jacket weather to start the day Monday with readings in the 40s.

The morning chill will come with sunny skies, but clouds will be arriving later in the morning as moisture moves in from the south. The afternoon cloud cover will keep temperatures cool with highs only in the 60s.

Showers will make a run at Western Missouri by late afternoon Monday, but most areas will stay dry.

STORMY WEATHER RETURNS TUESDAY

Additional showers are possible Monday night, but most areas will stay dry. This will change later in the morning Tuesday with showers and thunderstorms spreading in from the west and southwest. The risk for rain will continue into Tuesday night.

Instability levels will remain low but may perk up some Tuesday afternoon into the evening. This could lead to a few stronger storms during that timeframe with areas east of Hwy. 65 more favored for a few isolated severe storms.

Heavy rainfall will be a concern too, with much of the area seeing at least an inch of rainfall with some areas seeing over 2″ in the Tuesday to Wednesday span. This will contribute to ongoing river flooding. Given how soggy it is, localized flash flooding looks possible too.

Showers will spill over into Wednesday but should end from west to east. Temperatures will remain cool with highs only in the 60s.

HOLIDAY WEEKEND LOOKS WARM

The pattern will flip back into a warm and dry mode later this week. Thursday will be the transition day with sunshine returning and highs around 70°. Warmer and more humid weather will move back in Friday with an early summer feel over the holiday weekend. Saturday and Sunday look dry and breezy. Storm chances may return to the area on Memorial Day.