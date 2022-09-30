It has been a picture-perfect week leading into October, with temperatures warm in the afternoon and cool in the evenings and mornings. The fall weather will continue tonight for the 1st and 10 games, with temperatures decreasing quickly after the sun sets. By halftime, temperatures will be in the upper 50s with clear skies. There will be a few clouds in the skies tonight and tomorrow, and temperatures tonight will bottom out tonight in the mid-40s.

Saturday, it will be another fall-like day with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s tomorrow with northeast winds at 5-15mph. Saturday night will be a perfect time for a little patio fire with calm winds and cool conditions. By Sunday, temperatures will continue to be a little warmer, with some areas in the low 80s.

September has been very dry for the region, with the only significant rain back on September 2. The drought has worsened due to the dry spell, and Springfield is a little over 3 inches from where we should be for the month. The mild and dry conditions will continue this weekend and into next week. The best bet for a few showers will be next Wednesday as a front passes through, but right now, it looks like a pretty dry front. This front will also bring cooler temperatures which will be felt late next week.