Hot weather grabbed the headlines again Tuesday afternoon with thermometer readings topping out in the upper 90s to around 100°. Joplin hit 101°, the 17th time to hit 100° this summer with another one added to the list on Wednesday as the heat wave continues.

The good news is we are in for some brief relief heading into Thursday thanks to some rain and a weak cool front dipping into the area.

For tonight, we’ll find starry skies and warm temperatures. Temperatures will climb quickly Wednesday morning with afternoon highs in the upper 90s to low 100s. A few isolated showers and thunderstorms may bubble up with some gusty winds and locally heavy rainfall.

Rain chances will go up overnight as rain and thunderstorms break out to the north. Pockets of rain and thunderstorm activity will build south into Thursday morning bringing rain to much of the region. Some of the rainfall could be locally heavy, and localized flash flooding can’t be ruled out. Locally strong wind gusts are also possible.

The rain will wind down by Thursday morning as showers and storms fade over Arkansas. Clouds will thin out by Thursday afternoon with temperatures climbing into the upper 80s and low 90s. A few isolated showers or storms may try to pop up, but for most, Thursday afternoon will be dry.

Friday through Monday will offer up a hot and humid pattern. There won’t be much to hang your hat on in to get storms going, but a few isolated showers and storms look possible on a near daily basis.

Rain chances should perk up again by Monday night or Tuesday as another cool front dips into the area.