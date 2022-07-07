Hot weather has dominated the area this week. Temperatures have flirted with 100° on a daily basis nearly every day with most locations hitting 100° for the first time in years. Springfield fell short again Thursday afternoon topping out at 99°. That’s the third day in a row and it marks the hottest four-day stretch since August 2014.

The heat will linger into Friday, but 100° appears out of reach in most areas. A cool front dropping in from the north will bring a risk for more cloud cover and spotty showers and thunderstorms starting late tonight and continuing through Friday evening. Temperatures will remain hot with an Excessive Heat Warning and Heat Advisory remaining posted across the Ozarks into Friday evening. Afternoon highs will be in the mid to upper 90s north of the state line, and close to 100° further south. “Feels like” temperatures will be in the 100 to 110° range.

Morning clouds Saturday will give way to mostly sunny skies as drier air builds in on northeast winds. Temperatures will be cooler too with afternoon highs running about 10° cooler than this past week.

The heat will begin to surge again by Sunday with sunny skies pushing afternoon temperatures back into the low to mid-90s. Even hotter air will nose back in ahead of another weak cool front Monday. Temperatures will once again flirt with 100°, but humidity levels will remain pretty low.

The incoming front will generate cloudier skies and a chance for spotty showers and thunderstorms Tuesday. Any rain will be appreciated as the developing drought continues to worsen across the Ozarks.

A shift in the pattern over the next week will lead to a more persistent trough in the Eastern U.S. This will allow a steady flow of more pleasant air to build into the East. We’ll be on the western edge of this cooler pattern. Temperatures will remain hot, but it will be a more seasonable form of summer heat. Humidity levels will be running much lower too starting Wednesday. The dryness of the overall pattern will likely keep rain chances near zero through the following weekend.