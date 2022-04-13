The severe threat this morning came and went pretty quickly. While there were a few reports of wind damage, it was the rainfall that was most noteworthy. Rainfall fell across the area, but there were two corridors of excessive rainfall. One extended from Rogers, AR, northeast to Rogersville, MO. 2 to 3″ was common in this band and it led to some flash flooding. Another stripe of 2 to 3″ fell from Harrison, AR, northeast to Cabool, MO. Harrison reported over 3″ along with some flash flooding.

FROSTY START TO THURSDAY

Clearing skies heading into this evening will open the door to a frosty start to Thursday as temperatures dip into the low to mid-30s. A Frost Advisory has been posted for the morning across the area.

The morning chill will give way to a beautiful spring day as sunny skies push afternoon temperatures into the 60s.

UNSETTLED THROUGH EASTER WEEKEND

The pattern will turn a bit more unsettled during the Easter Weekend. A quick-moving storm will bring cloudier skies to the area Friday along with scattered showers. Temperatures will get a little cooler by Saturday as a cold front slides off to the south. Skies look brighter though with afternoon highs in the low 60s. Another storm will bring dreary and chilly weather to the area Easter Sunday. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms won’t allow temperatures to warm much with daytime highs in the upper 40s and 50s.

RISK OF FROST OR FREEZE TO START NEXT WEEK

The cold snap will continue into early next week with some frost possible Monday and Tuesday mornings. Temperatures will remain cooler than normal through Tuesday. Temperatures will moderate by Wednesday with yet another shot at showers as a weak storm moves across the area.

The longer-range pattern looks to take a turn toward warmer temperatures by the following weekend, before turning stormy again.