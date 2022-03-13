The pendulum has swung the other way with a quick return to milder weather on Sunday. Temperatures Sunday afternoon were about 25° warmer than Saturday afternoon! The milder mode will hang around throughout the upcoming week with a couple of storms to impact the area.

For tonight, we’ll find starry skies with temperatures staying above freezing.

1ST STORM OF THE WEEK APPROACHES MONDAY

A chilly and bright Monday morning will give way to cloudier skies by afternoon as the next storm system swings through the region. Temperatures will remain mild with afternoon highs generally in the low to mid-60s.





Most of the storm will pass by to the south, but we’ll still catch some shower activity Monday night. Rain amounts look pretty light though with totals generally under a quarter of an inch.

There will be some lingering shower activity along and south of the state line into Tuesday morning. Clouds will be slow to clear Tuesday as low-level moisture continues to spin into the area. Temperatures should still manage to get into the upper 50s and low 60s for highs.

WARMER WEATHER DEVELOPS WEDNESDAY

The cloud cover is expected to thin out Tuesday night with sunnier weather on tap for Wednesday. Some cloud cover will likely bubble back up along and south of the interstate as temperatures climb into the upper 60s and low 70s.

We’ll find warm and breezy weather for St. Patrick’s Day. Temperatures will climb into the low to mid-70s with mostly sunny skies.





CHILLY AND WET FINISH TO THE WEEK

Another storm will swing across the region Friday. It’s shaping up to be a chilly and wet scenario as a surface low passes south of most of the area. A fairly steady rain sweeps through during the day. Temperatures across much of the Ozarks will remain stalled in the mid to upper 40s. Rain amounts of half an inch to an inch look possible.

Sunnier weather returns in time for the weekend. Temperatures will be on the way back up too with highs in the low 60s Saturday and low 70s Sunday. Sunday, by the way, is also the first day of Spring.