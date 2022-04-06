A gorgeous day followed some early clouds Wednesday. The only weather issue was gusty winds with some gusts approaching 40 mph. A slow-moving storm near the Great Lakes will pump unusually cold air into the region. The pattern will also deliver cloudier skies, gusty winds and a chance for a few light showers.

For tonight, we’ll see a few clouds move in from the north with temperatures dipping into the upper 30s. Winds will remain breezy overnight.

GUSTY WINDS AND COLDER TEMPERATURES

Thursday will start with a fair amount of sunshine, but clouds will quickly fill in by late morning as temperatures climb. We’ll also find gusty winds with wind gusts that could top 40 mph. The afternoon clouds could come with a few sprinkles.

The cloudier pattern will continue through Thursday night and Friday. Light showers will be possible Thursday night into Friday and with temperatures dipping into the low to mid-30s Thursday night into Friday morning some light snow will be possible. A risk for a few light rain showers will continue into Friday afternoon with temperatures struggling to warm into the 40s. Breezy winds will continue throughout the day providing even more of a bite to the cold temperatures.

FREEZE

Starry skies will quickly develop Friday evening as clouds leave the area. Winds will get lighter too and this will all add up to a freeze by Saturday morning. Temperatures will dip into the upper 20s across much of the area, cold enough to damage any cold-sensitive plants.

NICE WEEKEND

A beautiful weekend will follow Saturday morning’s cold and frosty conditions. Temperatures on Saturday will climb into the upper 50s under sunny skies. Winds look pretty light too. Sunday looks even warmer. Winds will pick up out of the south with a few clouds and highs in the low to mid-70s.

STORMIER PATTERN NEXT WEEK

The warmer pattern will take hold and continue through the first half of next week. The change in the pattern will also come with cloudier skies and a risk for a few showers and thunderstorms at times. A potent storm will move out of the West by Wednesday, and while a strong thunderstorm or two are possible either Monday or Tuesday, a more widespread severe weather threat may develop heading into Wednesday evening.