The worst weather of the week settles in overnight. A slow-moving storm that brought soaking rainfall last night brought another round of showers Tuesday. As the storm begins to slip east of the area it will wrap in a taste of winter temperatures and continue to keep the area wet.

For tonight, we’ll find a band of showers pushing east across areas east of Hwy. 65 through late evening. Meanwhile, colder air will wrap in behind the departing band of showers with drizzly weather filling in later in the night.

COLD AND DAMP THROUGH THURSDAY

Pockets of upper-level energy will continue to swirl across the area Wednesday and Thursday generating light showers and drizzle. This will make for a cold and damp stretch of weather with very little change in temperatures. Overnight temperatures will dip into the 30s with temperatures trying to climb back into the 40s during the day.

SNOW POSSIBLE

There will be a chance for the rain to switch over to snow at times. The likelihood for this will be low during the late morning and afternoon hours but will increase at night into the morning when temperatures at the surface will dip into the mid-30s. The best chance for this appears to be from Wednesday night through sunrise Thursday.

NICER WEATHER HEADING INTO THE WEEKEND

The cloudy and damp weather finally clears out of the area before sunrise Friday. This might be our nicest day of the week with temperatures climbing into the upper 50s and low 60s during the afternoon. Skies will feature a mix of sunshine and high cloudiness. Most importantly, it will be dry.

There will be a bit of a setback in the warming trend thanks to a cold front that will move through Friday afternoon. Chillier air will keep highs in the 50s Saturday with a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day.

Warmer temperatures return on Sunday, skies look brighter too.

LOOKING AHEAD TO NEXT WEEK

Next week will begin on a warm and quiet note. Highs in the 70s return on Monday and should hang around into Tuesday ahead of an approaching cold front. Clouds and rain chances will likely return to the area in the Tuesday to Wednesday timeframe. Another batch of chilly weather may follow as we begin to close out the month of March.