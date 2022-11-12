A quick-moving disturbance to our south could bring a chance of snow flurries to our most southern counties. This won’t add up to much, but it’ll be looking a lot, and feeling a lot, like winter out there.

We are still watching the chance for winter weather on Monday night. I do think there is still a chance for rain changing over to a wintry mix and following up with some snow. I do not think this is going to accumulate or cause many problems on Tuesday morning. We will continue to watch it because I do think it’ll be the first chance for winter weather across much of the Ozarks.