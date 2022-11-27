Rain showers will continue to press to the north overnight into early Sunday. A few wrap-around showers will be in the forecast this morning before drying out throughout the day. It is going to be a chilly day with temperatures staying steady in the mid-40s. Tonight, we will bottom out in the upper 20s and low 30s making for a chilly start Monday, but it will warm up nicely Monday afternoon. We will dry out and start a brief warm-up for the start of next week. Temperatures will be in the mid-60s on Tuesday! Wednesday will be a very cold day with highs in the 30s.
Weather
Springfield Mo48°F Fog Feels like 47°
Tonight
42°F Rain likely. Low 42F. ESE winds shifting to W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
Branson48°F Showers in the Vicinity Feels like 46°
Tonight
45°F Rain likely. Low near 45F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Harrison49°F Rain Shower Feels like 45°
Tonight
45°F Rain likely. Low near 45F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Rolla46°F Fog Feels like 44°
Tonight
42°F Periods of rain. Low 42F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
West Plains47°F Cloudy Feels like 45°
Tonight
46°F Rain. Low 46F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
