Rain showers will continue to press to the north overnight into early Sunday. A few wrap-around showers will be in the forecast this morning before drying out throughout the day. It is going to be a chilly day with temperatures staying steady in the mid-40s. Tonight, we will bottom out in the upper 20s and low 30s making for a chilly start Monday, but it will warm up nicely Monday afternoon. We will dry out and start a brief warm-up for the start of next week. Temperatures will be in the mid-60s on Tuesday! Wednesday will be a very cold day with highs in the 30s.